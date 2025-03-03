Aussie Reds

If you love big fruity, powerful red wine, then you should get to know the offerings of Australia, where big is always better.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Shoofly Shiraz, McLaren Vale ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Classic Aussie shiraz, fruit forward, great everyday red)

Thorn Church “Shotfire”Shiraz *** $ GREAT VALUE

(Highly extracted, supple, deep cherry flavors, classic aromas)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir, Tasmania’20 *** $$

(Everything you can ask for in a pinot noir, elegant, perfumed, concentrated)

