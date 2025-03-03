© 2025 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Aussie Reds

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:42 PM EST
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

If you love big fruity, powerful red wine, then you should get to know the offerings of Australia, where big is always better.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 Shoofly Shiraz, McLaren Vale ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Classic Aussie shiraz, fruit forward, great everyday red)

Thorn Church “Shotfire”Shiraz *** $ GREAT VALUE
(Highly extracted, supple, deep cherry flavors, classic aromas)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Devil’s Corner Pinot Noir, Tasmania’20 *** $$
(Everything you can ask for in a pinot noir, elegant, perfumed, concentrated)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
