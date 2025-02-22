Stouts and Porters

Some beers are great for mowing the lawn, others are built for the chills of winter. Al looks at some of our favorite “winter warmers.”

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bell’s Robust Porter, 5.6% ABV, Michigan ** $

(Very dry, but with bittersweet flavors, dark and satisfying)

Sam Smith Imperial Stout 7%, Yorkshire, England **1/2 $

(Strong roasted barley notes, rich and flavorful, lean structure)

BEER OF THE WEEK

Founders’ Breakfast Stout 8.3%, Michigan **1/2 $

(Smooth, rich, more complex than most stouts, quite malty)

All of these beers can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.