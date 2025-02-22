Stouts and Porters
Some beers are great for mowing the lawn, others are built for the chills of winter. Al looks at some of our favorite “winter warmers.”
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Bell’s Robust Porter, 5.6% ABV, Michigan ** $
(Very dry, but with bittersweet flavors, dark and satisfying)
Sam Smith Imperial Stout 7%, Yorkshire, England **1/2 $
(Strong roasted barley notes, rich and flavorful, lean structure)
BEER OF THE WEEK
Founders’ Breakfast Stout 8.3%, Michigan **1/2 $
(Smooth, rich, more complex than most stouts, quite malty)
All of these beers can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.