Oyster Wines

Oyster lovers in Maryland are rejoicing that the season is now upon us. Al offers some suggestions for pairing bottles and bivalves.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Idlewine “White Wine: Flora and Fauna” North Coast ’23 ** $$

(An intriguing blend of Italian white varieties, well balanced for oysters)

Alain Geoffroy Petit Chablis ’23 **1/2 $$ VALUE

(A lightly fruity style of Chablis, great acidity and tartness)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Phillipe Guerin “Abstraction #1” Muscadet de Sevres et Maine ’22

(Much more fruit than old-school Muscadet, style has a dry tart backbone)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors