Rui Reguina of Portugal

Alentejo in Portugal has become of the world’s most exciting wine regions, and Hugh explains why…

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Intensus Reserva White, Alentejo ’22 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(Stainless steel fermentation, fresh citrus, tropical and mineral notes)

Intensus Reserva Red, Alentejo ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Features alicante bouschet, round and smooth, juicy with layers of flavor)

Terrenus Red, Alentejo ’18 *** $ GREAT VALUE

(Oak aged, indigenous Portuguese varieties, robust with good tannins)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Terrenus White, Alentejo ’21 *** $

(Old vines, French oak after stainless, pears, citrus, woodsy notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors