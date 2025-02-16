Rui Reguina of Portugal
Alentejo in Portugal has become of the world’s most exciting wine regions, and Hugh explains why…
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Intensus Reserva White, Alentejo ’22 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(Stainless steel fermentation, fresh citrus, tropical and mineral notes)
Intensus Reserva Red, Alentejo ’21 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Features alicante bouschet, round and smooth, juicy with layers of flavor)
Terrenus Red, Alentejo ’18 *** $ GREAT VALUE
(Oak aged, indigenous Portuguese varieties, robust with good tannins)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Terrenus White, Alentejo ’21 *** $
(Old vines, French oak after stainless, pears, citrus, woodsy notes)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors