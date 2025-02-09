© 2025 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Brewer Clifton of Santa Barbara

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published February 9, 2025 at 7:19 PM EST
Hugh Sisson - Heavy Seas Beer, Baltimore

Winemaker Greg Brewer has devoted his career to getting the most out of chardonnay and pinot noir grown in the Santa Rita Valley.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
 
Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$
(Refined and subtle, with notes of cherry, tobacco and earthiness)

Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir “Machado”, Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$$
(Raised in neutral oak barrels, intended as a varietal showcase)

Brewer Clifton Chardonnay “3-D” Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$$
(Classic take on California chard, but with restraint and class)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Brewer Clifton Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, ’22 *** $$
(Elegant, deeply flavored, generous wine, pricy but worth it)

 All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
