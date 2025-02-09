Brewer Clifton of Santa Barbara

Winemaker Greg Brewer has devoted his career to getting the most out of chardonnay and pinot noir grown in the Santa Rita Valley.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money



Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$

(Refined and subtle, with notes of cherry, tobacco and earthiness)

Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir “Machado”, Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$$

(Raised in neutral oak barrels, intended as a varietal showcase)

Brewer Clifton Chardonnay “3-D” Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$$

(Classic take on California chard, but with restraint and class)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Brewer Clifton Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, ’22 *** $$

(Elegant, deeply flavored, generous wine, pricy but worth it)

