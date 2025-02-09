Brewer Clifton of Santa Barbara
Winemaker Greg Brewer has devoted his career to getting the most out of chardonnay and pinot noir grown in the Santa Rita Valley.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$
(Refined and subtle, with notes of cherry, tobacco and earthiness)
Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir “Machado”, Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$$
(Raised in neutral oak barrels, intended as a varietal showcase)
Brewer Clifton Chardonnay “3-D” Santa Rita Hills ’22 *** $$$
(Classic take on California chard, but with restraint and class)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Brewer Clifton Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, ’22 *** $$
(Elegant, deeply flavored, generous wine, pricy but worth it)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.