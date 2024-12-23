White Wine Gifts

We never seem to lose our taste for white wine, even during the chilly months. Hugh has a shopping list for you in case you are looking for gifts.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Oliver 10,000 Hores Blanc Floral, Penedes Spain ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Very floral, light and bright, blend of aromatic white grapes)

Rioja Blanco “Akemi” ’20 **1/2 $$

(A wine that was created to pair with sushi, crisp, good acid, perfect fruit)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Diatom Chardonnay, Santa Barbara ’23 *** $$

(Tremendous value in chardonnay, spectacular flavors, truly elegant)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

