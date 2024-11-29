Vermentino for the Fall
Al has fallen in love with these full-flavored white wines produced with great skill on the island of Sardinia. And they are perfect for the season.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Audarya Vermentino, Sardinia ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Alsatian-like, floral notes, slick texture, complex, almost full-bodied)
Coro Calibri Vermentino, Sardinia ’21 **1/2 $$
(Great dinner wine, bitter notes offset sweet fruit, full-flavored)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Costamolino Vermentino, Sardinia ’23 *** $
(Ridiculous value for top-drawer vermentino, opulent, rich, flavorful)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.