Cellar Notes

Vermentino for the Fall

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 29, 2024 at 6:06 PM EST
Vickie Gray Photographs and Images

Al has fallen in love with these full-flavored white wines produced with great skill on the island of Sardinia. And they are perfect for the season.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Audarya Vermentino, Sardinia ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Alsatian-like, floral notes, slick texture, complex, almost full-bodied)

Coro Calibri Vermentino, Sardinia ’21 **1/2 $$
(Great dinner wine, bitter notes offset sweet fruit, full-flavored)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Costamolino Vermentino, Sardinia ’23 *** $
(Ridiculous value for top-drawer vermentino, opulent, rich, flavorful)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson