Viognier for Fall

The once obscure viognier has flourished around the world, and an assortment of styles have emerged. Al looks into several.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Novelty Hill Viognier, Stillwater Vyd., Washington State ’22 **1/2 $$

(Idiosyncratic, big and fruity, earthy bitterness, pears, melons)

Yalumba Viognier, Eden Valley Australia, ’21 **1/2 $$

(Spot-on viognier, complex and correct, burst of ginger and honey)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

K Viognier, Art Den Hoed Vyd., Yakima Valley ’23 *** $$

(A superb viognier, elegant, delicate flavors, depth and balance, impressive)

