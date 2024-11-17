© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cellar Notes

Viognier for Fall

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 17, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
Vickie Gray Photography & Images (Nov. 2024)

The once obscure viognier has flourished around the world, and an assortment of styles have emerged. Al looks into several.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Novelty Hill Viognier, Stillwater Vyd., Washington State ’22 **1/2 $$
(Idiosyncratic, big and fruity, earthy bitterness, pears, melons)

Yalumba Viognier, Eden Valley Australia, ’21 **1/2 $$
(Spot-on viognier, complex and correct, burst of ginger and honey)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
K Viognier, Art Den Hoed Vyd., Yakima Valley ’23 *** $$
(A superb viognier, elegant, delicate flavors, depth and balance, impressive)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson