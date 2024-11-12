For decades Cline Family Cellars has been offering high quality wines at very affordable prices. Al catches up with their latest bottlings.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cline Mourvedre “Ancient Vines” Contra Coasta ’21 *** $ VALUE

(100 year old vines, rich, powerful with telltale tar notes, sweet fruit)

Cline Chardonnay, North Coast ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A very good entry level chardonnay, slightly oaky, good simple flavors)

Cline Viognier, North Coast ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Easy drinking, rich well made, with earthy bitter notes to go with sweeter fruit)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Cline Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi ’22 *** $

(All you could ask for in a zin, rich, spicy, full bodied, delicious flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors