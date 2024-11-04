© 2024 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Beaujolais

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:53 PM EST
Vickie Gray Images (2024)

Café wine par excellence, Beaujolais is the ultimate in easy drinking. Hugh takes a look at what has become an extraordinarily popular wine.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Carra Beaujolais-Villages ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Straight from a Parisian bistro, opulent berry aroma, rounded, soft texture)

Domaine de Leyre-Loup Fleurie ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A “Cru Beaujolais”, elegant, spicy, vivacious, quality wine, lovely)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Chateau de Corcelles Bouilly ’22 *** $
(Tremendous value, rich, lush, with subtle, nuanced fruit, stunning)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Cellar Notes
