Café wine par excellence, Beaujolais is the ultimate in easy drinking. Hugh takes a look at what has become an extraordinarily popular wine.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Carra Beaujolais-Villages ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Straight from a Parisian bistro, opulent berry aroma, rounded, soft texture)

Domaine de Leyre-Loup Fleurie ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A “Cru Beaujolais”, elegant, spicy, vivacious, quality wine, lovely)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Chateau de Corcelles Bouilly ’22 *** $

(Tremendous value, rich, lush, with subtle, nuanced fruit, stunning)

