Riesling is one of the greatest grapes in the world, and Hugh thinks it is also very misunderstood. He clears the air with these three reviews.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Seehof Riesling Trocken ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Trocken means bone dry; this firm but fruity wine features peach and pear)

Guntrum Nierstein Rehbach Riesling Spätlese ’17 *** $$

(Dinner wine for sure, rich, complex well balanced, very food friendly)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Gessinger Zeltinger Schlossberg Kabinett, Mosel ’21 *** $

(Off dry and quite juicy, complex nose, round and rich with supple texture)

