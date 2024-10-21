© 2024 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Riesling

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 21, 2024 at 2:48 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Images (2024)

Riesling is one of the greatest grapes in the world, and Hugh thinks it is also very misunderstood. He clears the air with these three reviews.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Seehof Riesling Trocken ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Trocken means bone dry; this firm but fruity wine features peach and pear)

Guntrum Nierstein Rehbach Riesling Spätlese ’17 *** $$
(Dinner wine for sure, rich, complex well balanced, very food friendly)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Gessinger Zeltinger Schlossberg Kabinett, Mosel ’21 *** $
(Off dry and quite juicy, complex nose, round and rich with supple texture)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
