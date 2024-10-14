Hugh has uncovered an amazing little operation that allows wine enthusiasts to craft their own wine. It’s called, Tin Lizzie Wineworks.

This is a facility that allows customers to make their own wine, from start to finish using grapes of their own choosing. Under the direction of winemaker Dave Zuchero, customers identify the type of wine they want to make, and Zuchero sources appropriate grapes. The process begins with crush, then goes to fermentation, barrel aging and bottling. At the end of the process the customer owns all the wine they have made. According to Hugh Sisson, the quality is surprisingly good.

To reach Tin Lizzie Wineworks, call 301-318-9954. Their website is https://tinlizziewineworks.com/. Tin Lizzie Wineworks is located in Clarksville, MD.