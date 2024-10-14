© 2024 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Tin Lizzie Wineworks

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
Dave Zuchero Tin Lizzie Wineworks 2008

Hugh has uncovered an amazing little operation that allows wine enthusiasts to craft their own wine. It’s called, Tin Lizzie Wineworks.

This is a facility that allows customers to make their own wine, from start to finish using grapes of their own choosing. Under the direction of winemaker Dave Zuchero, customers identify the type of wine they want to make, and Zuchero sources appropriate grapes. The process begins with crush, then goes to fermentation, barrel aging and bottling. At the end of the process the customer owns all the wine they have made. According to Hugh Sisson, the quality is surprisingly good.

To reach Tin Lizzie Wineworks, call 301-318-9954. Their website is https://tinlizziewineworks.com/. Tin Lizzie Wineworks is located in Clarksville, MD.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
