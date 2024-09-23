© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

Santa Barbara Pinot Noir

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Benovia Winery, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Santa Barbara is renowned as a premier source for Burgundian grapes pinot noir and chardonnay. Hugh takes a look at some of the leading pinots.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Santa Barbara Wine Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, ’19 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Oldest winery in the region, lighter style, grapes from young vines)

Row Eleven Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County ’20 **1/2 $$
(Forward fruit showing dark cherry, spices, earthy notes)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Siduri Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County ’22 *** $$
(Classy, elegant pinot, silky texture, intriguing spice notes, very well made)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson