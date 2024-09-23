Santa Barbara Pinot Noir
Santa Barbara is renowned as a premier source for Burgundian grapes pinot noir and chardonnay. Hugh takes a look at some of the leading pinots.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Santa Barbara Wine Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, ’19 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Oldest winery in the region, lighter style, grapes from young vines)
Row Eleven Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County ’20 **1/2 $$
(Forward fruit showing dark cherry, spices, earthy notes)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Siduri Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County ’22 *** $$
(Classy, elegant pinot, silky texture, intriguing spice notes, very well made)
