Santa Barbara Pinot Noir

Santa Barbara is renowned as a premier source for Burgundian grapes pinot noir and chardonnay. Hugh takes a look at some of the leading pinots.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Santa Barbara Wine Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, ’19 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Oldest winery in the region, lighter style, grapes from young vines)

Row Eleven Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County ’20 **1/2 $$

(Forward fruit showing dark cherry, spices, earthy notes)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Siduri Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County ’22 *** $$

(Classy, elegant pinot, silky texture, intriguing spice notes, very well made)

