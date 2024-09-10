Every now and then, the boys end up with a bunch of tasting notes without a particular theme; hence a show called “Odds and Ends.”

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine du Salvard Sauvignon Blanc “Unique”, France ’22 *** $$

(First rate sauvignon blanc, concentrated, assertive, racy, like Sancerre)

Alain Jaume “Grand Veneur Blanc”, Cotes du Rhone ’23 ** ½ $ VALUE

(A fruit forward white, with floral notes, rounded texture, generous)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Loosen “Villa Wolf” Gewürztraminer, Pfalz ’22 **1/2 $

(Classic gewurtz, rose petal nose, exotic, spicy, off-dry)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

