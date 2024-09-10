Odds and Ends
Every now and then, the boys end up with a bunch of tasting notes without a particular theme; hence a show called “Odds and Ends.”
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Domaine du Salvard Sauvignon Blanc “Unique”, France ’22 *** $$
(First rate sauvignon blanc, concentrated, assertive, racy, like Sancerre)
Alain Jaume “Grand Veneur Blanc”, Cotes du Rhone ’23 ** ½ $ VALUE
(A fruit forward white, with floral notes, rounded texture, generous)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Loosen “Villa Wolf” Gewürztraminer, Pfalz ’22 **1/2 $
(Classic gewurtz, rose petal nose, exotic, spicy, off-dry)
