Well, it may not be merlot, but it sure seems close. Carminere is an increasingly popular variety that deserves some close attention.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Santa Carolina Carmenere, Reserva Familia, Rapel Valley ’19 **1/2 $

(Very Bordeaux-like, their flagship wine, refine, powerful but elegant)

Montes Alpha Carmenere, Colchaugua ’21 *** $$

(Intense wine with good extraction, rich, full and complex)

Casa Silva Carmenere, Colchaugua’21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Highly regarded winery, black fruit aromas plus cedar and spice)

