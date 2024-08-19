Un-Oaked Chardonnay

Everybody seems to hold a grudge against oaky chardonnays. So what is the alternative? Al looks into some very drinkable un-oaked chards.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Horizon de Bichot Chardonnay, Limoux, France ’20 **1/2 $

(Unoaked, with a ton of flavor, pineapple, yellow pear, good acidity)

Toad Hollow Chardonnay (unoaked) Mendocino ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Lean and rich, soft texture balances pronounced acidity, lemon zest)

Copain “Les Voisins” Chardonnay, Anderson Valley ’17 **1/2 $$

(Aged in the bottle, very impressive chard that checks all the boxes)

ALL OF THESE WINES CAN BE PURCHASED AT KENILWORTH WINE AND SPIRITS.