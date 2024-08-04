First was Australia making great wines Down Under; then came New Zealand. It’s the home of world class Sauvignon Blanc and refreshing Pinot Noirs.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Three Brooms, Single Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough ’22 *** $$

(Quintessential New Zealand SB, intense aroma and flavors, dense texture)

Ant Moore Pinot Noir, Marlborough ’20 ** $ VALUE

(Easy drinking pinot noir, pleasantly bitter, very food friendly)

Ant Moore Pinot Gris, Marlborough ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Plump, good acidity, simple direct flavors, off-dry, lunch wine)

