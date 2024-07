Santa Barbara Chardonnay

Santa Barbara is one of California’s premier regions for the Burgundy varietals. Hugh looks at their chardonnay.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Nielsen Chardonnay, Santa Barbara ’20 **1/2 $

(Great value in an elegant, fruity wine, citrus, apple and pear flavors)

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay, Santa Barbara ’22 *** $$

(Very Burgundian in style, dry, steely juice with subtle vanilla)

Presque-Isle Chardonnay, Santa Barbara ’22 *** $$ VALUE

(A vibrant wine with racy acidity, very like Chablis)

ALL OF THESE WINES CAN BE PURCHASED AT KENILWORTH WINE AND SPIRITS.