Fast becoming one of our favorite whites, pinot grigio is growing all over the wine world. Al takes a look at some recent finds.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Colterenzio Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige ’23 **1/2 $$

(High quality PG, intense and balanced, almost Alsatian in style)

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige ’22 **1/2 $$

(Lean, a bit tart, but deep fruit, quite flavorful)

Cantina Puiatti Pinot Grigio, Friuli ’22 ** $ VALUE

(Lean, mild tartness, like sauvignon blanc, pleasant every day white)

