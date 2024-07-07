Portuguese Red Values

As Hugh and Al can attest, Portugal is a fabulous country to visit, not least because of the amazing abundance of high-quality low-cost red wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Encostas do Duoros, Douro Red ’19 **1/2 $

(Incredible value for an elegant full-flavored red, same grapes as Port)

Montaria Reserva Red, Alentejo ‘20 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE

(From Alentejo, indigenous grapes, big rich wine, berry and chocolate flavor)

Caves Velhas Catedral Reserva Red, Dão ’21 ** $ VALUE

(Intense, spicy red with fie grained tannins, juicy fruit flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.