Cellar Notes

Portuguese Red Values

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published July 7, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
Agne27, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

As Hugh and Al can attest, Portugal is a fabulous country to visit, not least because of the amazing abundance of high-quality low-cost red wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Encostas do Duoros, Douro Red ’19 **1/2 $
(Incredible value for an elegant full-flavored red, same grapes as Port)

Montaria Reserva Red, Alentejo ‘20 **1/2 $ GREAT VALUE
(From Alentejo, indigenous grapes, big rich wine, berry and chocolate flavor)

Caves Velhas Catedral Reserva Red, Dão ’21 ** $ VALUE
(Intense, spicy red with fie grained tannins, juicy fruit flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
