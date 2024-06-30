Rosés for Summer

It’s time to pour a little pink wine into your glass and enjoy a warm summer evening.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé, Germany ’23 *** $16

(Pinot noir from Germany? The future in a glass, delicious rosé)

Domaine de Petit Clocher Rosé d’Anjou, Val du Loire ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Soft, off-dry, round, with signature pear aroma and flavors)

Puech-Haut “Argali” Rosé, Pays d’Oc ‘21**1/2 $ VALUE

(Weird bottle, delicious wine, peach and tangerine flavors, with minerality)

ALL OF THESE WINES CAN BE PURCHASED AT KENILWORTH WINE AND SPIRITS.