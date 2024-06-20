Here and Now Wines

Baltimore wine retailer Michael Fishman is importing a line of informal and delicious wines from South Africa, intended for easy drinking.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Here and Now Sauvignon Blanc ’23 ** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Well balanced SB with round fruity flavors, medium dry)

Here and Now Rosé ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Easy drinking rosé, fresh berry aromas and flavors, perfect for picnic)

Here and Now Red Blend ’21 ** $ VALUE

(Syrah and Grenache blend, approachable, big but supple, layers of flavor)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.