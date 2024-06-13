Washington State Reds

Just in time for barbecue season, the hearty red wines of Washington State combine intense flavor with notable finesse.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Broad Track Racer “The Shift” SGM Columbia Valley *** $$

(Syrah, grenache, mourvedre blend, dark moody flavors, powerful nose)

Luke “The Companion” Red Blend, Columbia Valley ’20 **1/2 $$

(Dark and supple with abundant merlot flavors that come in layers)

Januik Red Blend, Columbia Valley ’21 **1/2 $$

(A Bordeaux/Rhone blend, polished, big, strong and intense)

