Cellar Notes

Washington State Reds

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:21 PM EDT
Agne27, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Just in time for barbecue season, the hearty red wines of Washington State combine intense flavor with notable finesse.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Broad Track Racer “The Shift” SGM Columbia Valley *** $$
(Syrah, grenache, mourvedre blend, dark moody flavors, powerful nose)

Luke “The Companion” Red Blend, Columbia Valley ’20 **1/2 $$
(Dark and supple with abundant merlot flavors that come in layers)

Januik Red Blend, Columbia Valley ’21 **1/2 $$
(A Bordeaux/Rhone blend, polished, big, strong and intense)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
