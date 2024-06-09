Cava for Spring

With the season for celebrations upon us, it’s good to have affordable options for quality sparkling wine.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Avinyo Reserva Brut Cava ’20 **1/2 $

(Vintage cava, crisp, clean, with bright citrus flavors, toasty notes)

Oliver Viticultors Cava Brut Nature n/v ** $ VALUE

(Bone dry, with lemon-lime notes, long toasty finish)

Los Dos Cava Brut n/v ** $ VALUE

(An elegant and refined cava, with green apple flavors, nutty notes)

Mas Fi Brut Cava n/v ** $ VALUE

(Very fruity with creamy texture, good quality mousses

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.