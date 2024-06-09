© 2024 WYPR
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

Cava for Spring

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published June 9, 2024
cyclonebill from Copenhagen, Denmark, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

With the season for celebrations upon us, it’s good to have affordable options for quality sparkling wine.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Avinyo Reserva Brut Cava ’20 **1/2 $
(Vintage cava, crisp, clean, with bright citrus flavors, toasty notes)

Oliver Viticultors Cava Brut Nature n/v ** $ VALUE
(Bone dry, with lemon-lime notes, long toasty finish)

Los Dos Cava Brut n/v ** $ VALUE
(An elegant and refined cava, with green apple flavors, nutty notes)

Mas Fi Brut Cava n/v ** $ VALUE
(Very fruity with creamy texture, good quality mousses

 All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
