Cava for Spring
With the season for celebrations upon us, it’s good to have affordable options for quality sparkling wine.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Avinyo Reserva Brut Cava ’20 **1/2 $
(Vintage cava, crisp, clean, with bright citrus flavors, toasty notes)
Oliver Viticultors Cava Brut Nature n/v ** $ VALUE
(Bone dry, with lemon-lime notes, long toasty finish)
Los Dos Cava Brut n/v ** $ VALUE
(An elegant and refined cava, with green apple flavors, nutty notes)
Mas Fi Brut Cava n/v ** $ VALUE
(Very fruity with creamy texture, good quality mousses
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.