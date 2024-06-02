These lovely whites from the Southwest of France are the essence of Spring.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Mary Taylor’s Olivier-Gessler Cotes de Gascogne ’22 *** $

(Quintessential C de G, very spring-like, easy drinking, flavorful)

Bernard Margez “L’Aurore” Cotes de Gascogne ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Tart and bone dry with sweet lemon flavors that will work with food)

Mont Gravet Cotes de Gascogne ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Colombard grapes help out with fruit and body to balance the Sauvignon)

