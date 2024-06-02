Cotes de Gascogne
These lovely whites from the Southwest of France are the essence of Spring.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Mary Taylor’s Olivier-Gessler Cotes de Gascogne ’22 *** $
(Quintessential C de G, very spring-like, easy drinking, flavorful)
Bernard Margez “L’Aurore” Cotes de Gascogne ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Tart and bone dry with sweet lemon flavors that will work with food)
Mont Gravet Cotes de Gascogne ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Colombard grapes help out with fruit and body to balance the Sauvignon)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.