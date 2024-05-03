Old Westminster Winery

One of Maryland’s leading wineries, Old Westminster, isn’t afraid to think outside the box about putting great wine inside the bottle.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Old Westminster “Salt”, Maryland ’22 **1/2 $$

(Good everyday white, Gruner, chardonnay and Albarino, aromatic)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Old Westminster Albarino, Maryland ’22 *** $$

(A rich, full bodied albarino, stainless steel aging, powerful flavors)

Old Westminster “Rev” (red blend) Maryland, “ninth edition” **1/2 $$

(Red blend that is well-rounded, solid and dense, 3 months oak)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.