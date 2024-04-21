Torrontes from South America

The little-known white grape Torontes from Argentina offers a solid alternative to the gang of usual suspects.

La Linda Torrontes, Mendoza ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Bright fruit, good acidity, refreshing flavors)

Santa Julia Torrontes, Mendoza ’23 ** $ VALUE

(A lighter style with bright floral notes and subtle, nuanced flavors)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Alta Vista Estate Torrontes, Mendoza ’22 ** ½ $

(A bright, fresh, explosive nose, with crisp acidity, subtle flavors)

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.