Spanish Whites

Perfect for Spring, the white wines of Spain are full of flavor and character.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Bodega Volver Tarima “Mediterraneo”, Alicante NV *** $

(Muscat of Alexandria shines, fragrant, rich, off-dry, packed with flavor)

Sameiras White, Ribeiro ’21 **1/2 $

(Albarino, rich, smooth and fruity, deep flavors, good acidity)

Yllera Rueda Verdejo ’21 *** $ GREAT VALUE

(One of Spain’s most popular whites, sophisticated, balanced, nuanced)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.