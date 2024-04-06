Joel Gott of California

Al looks at the wines from one of California’s most reliable bargain wine producers, Joel Gott.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Joel Gott “815’ Cabernet Sauvignon, California ’21 **1/2 $

(Above average cab sauv, crowd pleaser, mild tannins, gobs of fruit)

C0-WINE OF THE WEEK:

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc, California ’22, *** $

(What a good effort: lush sauv blanc, obvious high quality)

CO-WINE OF THE WEEK: Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley *** $

(Tre Alsatian character, rich, balanced, all the right flavors and aromas)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.