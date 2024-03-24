© 2024 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Languedoc/Roussillon Reds

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published March 24, 2024
Languedoc-Roussillon isn’t well known, and that should change once you hear about their marvelous reds.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Le Mas de Mon Père “Tu m’interesses” ’21, Languedoc red ** $$
(A blend of 5 grapes, fruit forward, good every day rustic red)

 

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Ch. Saint-Roch “Old Vines Red” Cotes du Roussillon ’19 ** ½ $
(Bargain priced, big forward wine, berries, chocolate, olive notes)

Dom. François Lurton, Les Hautes de Janeil, Cotes Catalanes ’21 ** $ VALUE
(Low price for a very tasty wine, black fruit and anise, round and silky)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
