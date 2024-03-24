Languedoc/Roussillon Reds

Languedoc-Roussillon isn’t well known, and that should change once you hear about their marvelous reds.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Le Mas de Mon Père “Tu m’interesses” ’21, Languedoc red ** $$

(A blend of 5 grapes, fruit forward, good every day rustic red)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Ch. Saint-Roch “Old Vines Red” Cotes du Roussillon ’19 ** ½ $

(Bargain priced, big forward wine, berries, chocolate, olive notes)

Dom. François Lurton, Les Hautes de Janeil, Cotes Catalanes ’21 ** $ VALUE

(Low price for a very tasty wine, black fruit and anise, round and silky)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.