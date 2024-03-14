Dark Beers Rule

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, it might be a good time to bone up on some of the better dark beers in the market.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent ** = very good *** = superb ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Oliver Brewing Co. “Speed of Darkness” Imperial Russian Stout, 8.5% **1/2

(Deep, dark, rich flavors, coffee, chocolate, molasses, very comforting)

1623 Brewing Co. “Vaccarro’s Cannoli Cowboy” Milk Stout 4.5% **1/2

(Made with cannoli they say, malty, easy drinking, lighter style)

*** BEER OF THE WEEK:

Manor Hill Brewing Porter 5.5%,

(Museum quality porter, almost dense, mellow, off-dry, super)

Dewey Beer Co. “Bake Club” Imperial Stout, 12% (!) **1/2

(Chocolate-coconut cake in a bottle, dessert beer)

Great Lakes Brewing Co. “Edmund Fitzgerald” Porter 6%, **1/2 VALUE

(So mild, it’s al0most a “Session” porter, classic flavors, they nailed it)

