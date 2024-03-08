Oregon Pinot Noir
Oregon’s signature grape, Pinot Noir, has scaled the heights of quality. Hugh takes a look at some recent releases.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lundeen “Mon Père” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’21 *** $$
(First class Oregon pinot that checks all the boxes, reasonable price)
Inscription Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’18 **1/2 $$ VALUE
(From King Family Estates, good entry level pinot that over-delivers)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Sokol-Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’21 *** $$
(From a venerable producer, intensely flavorful, serious pinot)
