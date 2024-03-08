Oregon Pinot Noir

Oregon’s signature grape, Pinot Noir, has scaled the heights of quality. Hugh takes a look at some recent releases.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lundeen “Mon Père” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’21 *** $$

(First class Oregon pinot that checks all the boxes, reasonable price)

Inscription Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’18 **1/2 $$ VALUE

(From King Family Estates, good entry level pinot that over-delivers)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Sokol-Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley ’21 *** $$

(From a venerable producer, intensely flavorful, serious pinot)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.