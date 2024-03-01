New Wines From Chile

Chile has established a niche in the American market, where its budget friendly wines have become quite popular.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Odfjell “Orzada” Cabernet Sauignon, Maule ’19 **1/2 $

(Classic Chilean cab, soft tannins, lush fruit, very approachable)

Viejo Feo Sauvignon Blanc, Maule ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Textbook Sauv Blanc, dry with deep citrus flavors, brisk acidity)

Viejo Feo Carmenère, Maulle ’21 ** $

(Inexpensive, good example of carmenère, spicy deep fruit, smooth)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Santa Carolina Carmenère Reserve, Cachapoal ’20 **1/2 $

