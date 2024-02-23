Chiantis for Mid-Winter
Al has turned up a trio of very affordable high-quality Chiantis with a ton of personality and promise.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Poggio Alla Luna Chianti ’19 ** $ VALUE
(Dark, rich, earthy Chianti, perfect as an everyday Italian red)
Poggio Tondo Chianti (Biologica) ’20 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Saturday night dinner red, refined, smooth, complex)
WINE OF THE WEEK: Fattoria Rodano Chianti Classico ’19 *** $$
(A superb, dense, concentrated wine, ultra-smooth, complex, age-worthy)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.