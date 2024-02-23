Chiantis for Mid-Winter

Al has turned up a trio of very affordable high-quality Chiantis with a ton of personality and promise.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Poggio Alla Luna Chianti ’19 ** $ VALUE

(Dark, rich, earthy Chianti, perfect as an everyday Italian red)

Poggio Tondo Chianti (Biologica) ’20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Saturday night dinner red, refined, smooth, complex)

WINE OF THE WEEK: Fattoria Rodano Chianti Classico ’19 *** $$

(A superb, dense, concentrated wine, ultra-smooth, complex, age-worthy)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.