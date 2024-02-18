South African Wines (Part 2)
Hugh continues with his exploration of South Africa’s wines, which offer planet of pleasant surprises.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Thelema Mountain White, Stellenbosch ’22 ** $ VALUE
(Good as aperitif or with delicate fish, bright and fresh, zesty character)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Thelema Chardonnay, Stellenbosch ’20 *** $$
(French style, light touch of oak, slight residual sugar, an old favorite)
Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch ’19 *** $$
(Very stylish and well made, concentrated complex flavors, mild tannins)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.