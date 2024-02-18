South African Wines (Part 2)

Hugh continues with his exploration of South Africa’s wines, which offer planet of pleasant surprises.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Thelema Mountain White, Stellenbosch ’22 ** $ VALUE

(Good as aperitif or with delicate fish, bright and fresh, zesty character)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Thelema Chardonnay, Stellenbosch ’20 *** $$

(French style, light touch of oak, slight residual sugar, an old favorite)

Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch ’19 *** $$

(Very stylish and well made, concentrated complex flavors, mild tannins)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.