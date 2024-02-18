© 2024 WYPR
Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

South African Wines (Part 2)

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published February 18, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST

Hugh continues with his exploration of South Africa’s wines, which offer planet of pleasant surprises.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 Thelema Mountain White, Stellenbosch ’22 ** $ VALUE
(Good as aperitif or with delicate fish, bright and fresh, zesty character)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Thelema Chardonnay, Stellenbosch ’20 *** $$
(French style, light touch of oak, slight residual sugar, an old favorite)

Thelema Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch ’19 *** $$
(Very stylish and well made, concentrated complex flavors, mild tannins)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
