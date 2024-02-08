South African Wines (Part #1)

Although South Africa has been around for centuries, their wines are not particularly well known here in the States. Hugh sets out to remedy that.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Remhoogt Merlot “Aspect”, Stellenbosch ’18 **1/2 $$

(Elegant merlot with classic flavors, supple texture, touch of cedar)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Remhoogt Chenin Blanc “Honeybunch”, Stellenbosch ’22 *** $$

(Very high quality chenin, honey-like aroma and flavor)

Remhoogt Weisser Riesling “Free To Be”, Stellenbosch ’22 **1/2 $$ (Dry Riesling with fresh fruit flavors, bright crisp acidity)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.