Margaret River, Gem of Western Australia
Hugh and Al agree, the Margaret River region of Australia is their favorite down under. The wines offer refinement, precision, and pleasure.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Robert Oatley Chardonnay, Margaret River ’22 **1/2 $$
(Unusual nose, classic flavors, light touch of oak, very refined)
Vasse Felix “Filius” Chardonnay, Margaret River ’21 *** $$
(Everything you look for in a full-flavored chardonnay, very classy)
Howard Park Cabernet Sauvignon “Miamup”, Margaret River **1/2 $$
(Everything is built on a ¾ scale, finely crafted, very pleasurable red)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Felix “Filius” Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River *** $$
(Superbly crafted cab sauv, intense deep fruit, mild tannins, super)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.