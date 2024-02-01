Margaret River, Gem of Western Australia

Hugh and Al agree, the Margaret River region of Australia is their favorite down under. The wines offer refinement, precision, and pleasure.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Robert Oatley Chardonnay, Margaret River ’22 **1/2 $$

(Unusual nose, classic flavors, light touch of oak, very refined)

Vasse Felix “Filius” Chardonnay, Margaret River ’21 *** $$

(Everything you look for in a full-flavored chardonnay, very classy)

Howard Park Cabernet Sauvignon “Miamup”, Margaret River **1/2 $$

(Everything is built on a ¾ scale, finely crafted, very pleasurable red)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Felix “Filius” Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River *** $$

(Superbly crafted cab sauv, intense deep fruit, mild tannins, super)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.