Second Labels
Many big wineries not only offer a premium line of wines, they also offer a line of reduced-price wines under a “second label”. Hugh explains:
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Here are a list of some of the better known second labels and their high-end counterparts.
Bordeaux
- Ch. Haut-Brion (1st growth) Le Clarence de Haut-Brion
- Ch. Lafite-Rothschild (1st growth) Carruades de Lafite-Rothschild
- Ch. Margaux (1st growth) Pavillon Rouge
- Ch. Léoville-Barton (2nd growth) La Réserve de Léoville Barton
- Ch. Gruaud-Larose (2nd growth) Sarget de Gruaud-Larose
- Ch. Cos d’Estournel (2nd growth) Les Pagodes de Cos
Elsewhere
- Sassicaia (Italy super-Tuscan) Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto
- Onrellaia (Italy super-Tuscan) Le Serre Nouve, Le Volte
- Vega-Sicilia (Spain) Valbuena 5°
- Duckhorn (Napa) Migration, Decoy
- Harlan Estate (Napa) Maiden
- Screaming Eagle (Napa) Leviathan
Whereas none of these second labels are cheap, they are significantly less expensive than the ultra-high-end premium wines from the same estate. For instance, Gruaud-Larose would be about $150, Sarget de Gruaud-Larose would b about $35.
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.