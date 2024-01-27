Many big wineries not only offer a premium line of wines, they also offer a line of reduced-price wines under a “second label”. Hugh explains:

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Here are a list of some of the better known second labels and their high-end counterparts.

Bordeaux



Ch. Haut-Brion (1 st growth) Le Clarence de Haut-Brion

Ch. Lafite-Rothschild (1 st growth) Carruades de Lafite-Rothschild

Ch. Margaux (1 st growth) Pavillon Rouge

Ch. Léoville-Barton (2 nd growth) La Réserve de Léoville Barton

Ch. Gruaud-Larose (2 nd growth) Sarget de Gruaud-Larose

growth) Sarget de Gruaud-Larose Ch. Cos d’Estournel (2nd growth) Les Pagodes de Cos

Elsewhere



Sassicaia (Italy super-Tuscan) Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto

Onrellaia (Italy super-Tuscan) Le Serre Nouve, Le Volte

Vega-Sicilia (Spain) Valbuena 5°

Duckhorn (Napa) Migration, Decoy

Harlan Estate (Napa) Maiden

Screaming Eagle (Napa) Leviathan

Whereas none of these second labels are cheap, they are significantly less expensive than the ultra-high-end premium wines from the same estate. For instance, Gruaud-Larose would be about $150, Sarget de Gruaud-Larose would b about $35.

