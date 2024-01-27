© 2024 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Second Labels

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published January 27, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST
Barrels in a winery of Bordeaux, France
Ioannis Koutroubakis
/
Flickr
Barrels in a winery of Bordeaux, France

Many big wineries not only offer a premium line of wines, they also offer a line of reduced-price wines under a “second label”. Hugh explains:

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Here are a list of some of the better known second labels and their high-end counterparts.

Bordeaux

  • Ch. Haut-Brion (1st growth) Le Clarence de Haut-Brion
  • Ch. Lafite-Rothschild (1st growth) Carruades de Lafite-Rothschild
  • Ch. Margaux (1st growth) Pavillon Rouge
  • Ch. Léoville-Barton (2nd growth) La Réserve de Léoville Barton
  • Ch. Gruaud-Larose (2nd growth) Sarget de Gruaud-Larose
  • Ch. Cos d’Estournel (2nd growth) Les Pagodes de Cos

 

Elsewhere

  • Sassicaia (Italy super-Tuscan) Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto
  • Onrellaia (Italy super-Tuscan) Le Serre Nouve, Le Volte
  • Vega-Sicilia (Spain) Valbuena 5°
  • Duckhorn (Napa) Migration, Decoy
  • Harlan Estate (Napa) Maiden
  • Screaming Eagle (Napa) Leviathan

Whereas none of these second labels are cheap, they are significantly less expensive than the ultra-high-end premium wines from the same estate. For instance, Gruaud-Larose would be about $150, Sarget de Gruaud-Larose would b about $35.
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
