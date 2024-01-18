Fetzer: Bargain Wine Champions

Once the darling of the bargain hunters, Fetzer has returned to the market in a big way and is offering remarkable bargains.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Fetzer “Sundial” Chardonnay, California NV *1/2 $

(A classic bargain chard that delivers decent flavors at a low price)

Fetzer Gewurtztraminer, California, NV ** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Remarkably tasty and varietally correct white, over-delivers)

Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon, California NV ** $ VALUE

(Juicy cab, good concentration, simple uncomplicated) VALUE

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.