Cellar Notes

Fetzer: Bargain Wine Champions

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST
Shelf pop: Brilliant red ink and an arresting illustration make Scarlett stand out in a sea of Napa cabernet sauvignons. A splash of gold adds richness and elegance.
Shelf pop: Brilliant red ink and an arresting illustration make Scarlett stand out in a sea of Napa cabernet sauvignons. A splash of gold adds richness and elegance.

Once the darling of the bargain hunters, Fetzer has returned to the market in a big way and is offering remarkable bargains.

 Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Fetzer “Sundial” Chardonnay, California NV *1/2 $
(A classic bargain chard that delivers decent flavors at a low price)

Fetzer Gewurtztraminer, California, NV ** $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Remarkably tasty and varietally correct white, over-delivers)

Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon, California NV ** $ VALUE
(Juicy cab, good concentration, simple uncomplicated) VALUE

 All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
