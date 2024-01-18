Fetzer: Bargain Wine Champions
Once the darling of the bargain hunters, Fetzer has returned to the market in a big way and is offering remarkable bargains.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Fetzer “Sundial” Chardonnay, California NV *1/2 $
(A classic bargain chard that delivers decent flavors at a low price)
Fetzer Gewurtztraminer, California, NV ** $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Remarkably tasty and varietally correct white, over-delivers)
Fetzer Cabernet Sauvignon, California NV ** $ VALUE
(Juicy cab, good concentration, simple uncomplicated) VALUE
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.