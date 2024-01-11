Bargain Whites
We all need to stretch our dollars a little bit after the holidays. Al has some recommendations for some high-quality, low-price whites.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Lobetia Chardonnay, Tierra de Castilla NV *1/2 $ VALUE
(Organic chard from Spain, dry, un-oaked, good body, mineral notes)
Les Hautes de Janeil Cotes Catalanes (France) ’22. **1/2 $
WINE OF THE WEEK
(South of France white, unusual blend of white grenache and sauv blanc)
Also recommended, all $15 or under:
*Lone Birch Pinot Grigio, Yakima Valley ‘21
*Delas Frères Vigonier, Vin de Pays d’Oc ‘20
*Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc, Marlboro ‘22
*Bogel Chenin Blanc, Sonoma ‘20
*Casal Garcia Vinho Verde NV
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.