Bargain Whites

We all need to stretch our dollars a little bit after the holidays. Al has some recommendations for some high-quality, low-price whites.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lobetia Chardonnay, Tierra de Castilla NV *1/2 $ VALUE

(Organic chard from Spain, dry, un-oaked, good body, mineral notes)

Les Hautes de Janeil Cotes Catalanes (France) ’22. **1/2 $

WINE OF THE WEEK

(South of France white, unusual blend of white grenache and sauv blanc)

Also recommended, all $15 or under:

*Lone Birch Pinot Grigio, Yakima Valley ‘21

*Delas Frères Vigonier, Vin de Pays d’Oc ‘20

*Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc, Marlboro ‘22

*Bogel Chenin Blanc, Sonoma ‘20

*Casal Garcia Vinho Verde NV

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.