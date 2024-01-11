Bargain Whites

© 2024 WYPR
By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:48 PM EST
Glasses of white wine/Photo by Christian Scholz via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

We all need to stretch our dollars a little bit after the holidays. Al has some recommendations for some high-quality, low-price whites.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Lobetia Chardonnay, Tierra de Castilla NV *1/2 $ VALUE
(Organic chard from Spain, dry, un-oaked, good body, mineral notes)

Les Hautes de Janeil Cotes Catalanes (France) ’22. **1/2 $
WINE OF THE WEEK
(South of France white, unusual blend of white grenache and sauv blanc)

Also recommended, all $15 or under:

*Lone Birch Pinot Grigio, Yakima Valley ‘21
*Delas Frères Vigonier, Vin de Pays d’Oc ‘20
*Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc, Marlboro ‘22
*Bogel Chenin Blanc, Sonoma ‘20
*Casal Garcia Vinho Verde NV

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
