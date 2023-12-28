Champagne for New Year’s Eve

There’s no better time to pop the cork on a bottle of real Champagne than New Year’s Eve. Hugh has a selection of recommendations.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Gaston Belvigne Brut, Epernay NV **1/2 $$

(All 3 Champagne grapes, lively, delicate, very stylish)

Charles Orban Champagne Carte Noire Brut NV. **1/2. $$

(All three grapes, elegant with toasty, citric notes, snappy apple crispness)

Canard-Duchene Brut, Champagne NV *** $$$.

WINE OF THE WEEK

(First class intense flavors, crisp texture, toasty brioche accents)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.