Champagne for New Year’s Eve
There’s no better time to pop the cork on a bottle of real Champagne than New Year’s Eve. Hugh has a selection of recommendations.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Gaston Belvigne Brut, Epernay NV **1/2 $$
(All 3 Champagne grapes, lively, delicate, very stylish)
Charles Orban Champagne Carte Noire Brut NV. **1/2. $$
(All three grapes, elegant with toasty, citric notes, snappy apple crispness)
Canard-Duchene Brut, Champagne NV *** $$$.
WINE OF THE WEEK
(First class intense flavors, crisp texture, toasty brioche accents)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.