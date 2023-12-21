Sparkling Wines for the Holidays

We all like a glass of bubbly this time of year, and it doesn’t have to be Champagne.

Grand C Crémant d’Alsace NV **1/2 $$

(High quality sparkling wine, fine grained mousse, lemon and yeast notes)

Sipp-Mack Crémant d’Alsace NV. *** $$. WINE OF THE WEEK

(Superb Alsatian bubbly, ultra-fine mousse, fresh fruitiness, refined)

Poggio del Mora Pet Nat Brut, Tuscany ’20. ** $$

(A fun wine, totally informal but well-made, big bubbles, big fruit, ginger)

Poggio del Mora Pet Nat Rosato, Tuscany ’20. ** $$

(Party wine, a tad richer than the brut, peachy flavors, big bubbles)

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.