Cellar Notes

Sparkling Wines for the Holidays

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
We all like a glass of bubbly this time of year, and it doesn’t have to be Champagne.

Grand C Crémant d’Alsace NV **1/2 $$
(High quality sparkling wine, fine grained mousse, lemon and yeast notes)

Sipp-Mack Crémant d’Alsace NV. *** $$. WINE OF THE WEEK
(Superb Alsatian bubbly, ultra-fine mousse, fresh fruitiness, refined)

Poggio del Mora Pet Nat Brut, Tuscany ’20. ** $$
(A fun wine, totally informal but well-made, big bubbles, big fruit, ginger)

Poggio del Mora Pet Nat Rosato, Tuscany ’20. ** $$
(Party wine, a tad richer than the brut, peachy flavors, big bubbles)

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
