Sparkling Wines for the Holidays
We all like a glass of bubbly this time of year, and it doesn’t have to be Champagne.
Grand C Crémant d’Alsace NV **1/2 $$
(High quality sparkling wine, fine grained mousse, lemon and yeast notes)
Sipp-Mack Crémant d’Alsace NV. *** $$. WINE OF THE WEEK
(Superb Alsatian bubbly, ultra-fine mousse, fresh fruitiness, refined)
Poggio del Mora Pet Nat Brut, Tuscany ’20. ** $$
(A fun wine, totally informal but well-made, big bubbles, big fruit, ginger)
Poggio del Mora Pet Nat Rosato, Tuscany ’20. ** $$
(Party wine, a tad richer than the brut, peachy flavors, big bubbles)
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
