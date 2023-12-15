Wine Gifts Over $25

Sometimes you need to splurge a little to get a gift for somebody special. Hugh has some ideas for premium gifts that won’t break the bank.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Corty Artisan “Silex” Pouilly-Fumé ’20. *** $$$

(From one of the Loire’s greatest producers, generous flavor and aroma)

Chateau Lusseau, Graves Bordeaux ’18. *** $$

(Merlot heavy, classic Bordeaux flavors, spicy notes, age-worthy)

Les Hautes de Barville Chateauneuf-du-Pape ’19 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Super dense and concentrated, grenache heavy, intense)

Paul Dolan Vineyards Zinfandel, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $$. VALUE

(Big berry flavors, with pecan notes, vanilla toffee and cherry)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.