Cellar Notes

Gift Wines Under $25

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST
Meg Vogel/NPR
Having trouble picking the perfect wine?

Party-goers know it’s polite to show up with a bottle of something. Here are some Ideas that will be well received:

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Illustres Coteaux d’Ensérunes ’17 ***. $$
(Velvety, deep red, syrah, cab sauv and Malbec, tons of dark berry flavor)

Enrico Serafino Gavi, ’21. *** $. WINE OF THE WEEK
(Tremendous value in a flavor packed, high quality Italian white)

Ancient Peaks Merlot, Paso Robles ’20. *** $$
(Luscious, opulent merlot, with autumnal aromas and flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
