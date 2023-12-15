Gift Wines Under $25

Party-goers know it’s polite to show up with a bottle of something. Here are some Ideas that will be well received:

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Les Illustres Coteaux d’Ensérunes ’17 ***. $$

(Velvety, deep red, syrah, cab sauv and Malbec, tons of dark berry flavor)

Enrico Serafino Gavi, ’21. *** $. WINE OF THE WEEK

(Tremendous value in a flavor packed, high quality Italian white)

Ancient Peaks Merlot, Paso Robles ’20. *** $$

(Luscious, opulent merlot, with autumnal aromas and flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.