Wines from Spain

There's more to Spain than Rioja and Priorat. Al looks at three wines from lesser-known regions that should be on your radar.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Qunita del '67, Almansa '19 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(From a tiny hilly region, made with Alicante-Bouschet, smokey notes with succulent fruit)

La Gavacha, Jumilla '20 **1/2 $$

(All mourvedre, dark and dense, black fruit flavors, complext)

Volver "Single Vineyard", La Mancha '19 **1/2 $$

(A big bold tempranillo from hot country vines, full bodied, spicy)

All these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.