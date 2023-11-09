© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Wines from Spain

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST
There's more to Spain than Rioja and Priorat. Al looks at three wines from lesser-known regions that should be on your radar.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

 Qunita del '67, Almansa '19 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(From a tiny hilly region, made with Alicante-Bouschet, smokey notes with succulent fruit)

La Gavacha, Jumilla '20 **1/2 $$
(All mourvedre, dark and dense, black fruit flavors, complext)

Volver "Single Vineyard", La Mancha '19 **1/2 $$
(A big bold tempranillo from hot country vines, full bodied, spicy)

All these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
