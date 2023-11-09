Wines from Spain
There's more to Spain than Rioja and Priorat. Al looks at three wines from lesser-known regions that should be on your radar.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Qunita del '67, Almansa '19 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK
(From a tiny hilly region, made with Alicante-Bouschet, smokey notes with succulent fruit)
La Gavacha, Jumilla '20 **1/2 $$
(All mourvedre, dark and dense, black fruit flavors, complext)
Volver "Single Vineyard", La Mancha '19 **1/2 $$
(A big bold tempranillo from hot country vines, full bodied, spicy)
All these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.