Saint Emilion in Bodeaux

This time of year, we like to roll out some of our big bottles for entertaining at dinner. If Bordeaux comes to mind Hugh thinks we ought to try the region known as Saint Emilion.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$=$20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Qualtiy key: *=decent wine **= very good wine ***=superb wine ****=elite wine

VALUE= exceptional wine for the money

Chat. Laplagnotte-Belvue, St. Emilion '20 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

( Merlot heavy, generous fruit, spicy notes, fine grained texture)

Vieux Chat. Floquet, St. Emilion '21 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Almost all merlot, complex and subtle, built for aging)

Famille J.M. Cazes St. Estephe '16 **1/2 $$$

(Well known maker, great flavor, cabernet sauvignon heavy, classic claret)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.