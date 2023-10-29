Viognier for Autumn

There is something about the mellow richness of viognier that makes it perfect for Autumn sipping.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money



Yalumba "Series Y" Viognier, South Australia '21 **1/2 $

(Earthy viognier with flavors that seem to blend green and yellow pears)

Delas Vigonier, Pays d'Oc '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Sophisticated, complex well made viognier from a premier producer)



D'Arenberg "The Hermit Crab", McLaren Vale '21 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Viognier and tiny bit of marsanne; perfect viognier, great price)



All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.