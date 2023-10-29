Viognier for Autumn
There is something about the mellow richness of viognier that makes it perfect for Autumn sipping.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Yalumba "Series Y" Viognier, South Australia '21 **1/2 $
(Earthy viognier with flavors that seem to blend green and yellow pears)
Delas Vigonier, Pays d'Oc '20 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Sophisticated, complex well made viognier from a premier producer)
D'Arenberg "The Hermit Crab", McLaren Vale '21 *** $ WINE OF THE WEEK
(Viognier and tiny bit of marsanne; perfect viognier, great price)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.