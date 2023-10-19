Another Look at Merlot

Unjustly vilified by Hollywood, merlot offers a great deal of flavor, soft texture and fine, relaxing drinking.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money



Broadside Merlot, Margarita Vyd., Paso Robles '20 ** $

(Classic color, nose and flavor, rounded, supple good everyday red)

Blackboard Merlot, Columbia Valley Washington '19 **1/2 $$

(Forward fruit, lots of plum, dried fruits with soft caressing tannins)

Barnard Griffin Merlot, Columbia Valley Washington '21 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(A red blend that is 80% merlot, this is a fabulously complex and classy)

