Zinfandels for the Fall

It's fall and time for Al to go on the hunt for tasty zinfandels with a lot of character.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Tortoise Creek Zinfandel, Lodi '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A big juicy everyday zin for easy drinking; lots of blackberry and bramble)

Folie à Deux Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley '17 **1/2 WINE OF THE WEEK

(A refined zin, with Dry Creek floral notes plus dark berry and bramble)

Beran Zinfandel, Sonoma County '17 **1/2 $$

(A firm, almost hard zin that is still showing closed; but there's deep flavors)



All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.