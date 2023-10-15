© 2023 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Zinfandels for the Fall

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
Wooden sign among grape vines reading "ZINFANDEL: PLANTED 1910, 1976"
Savannah-Chanelle Vineyards, Saratoga, CA / Photo by Naotake Murayama via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

It's fall and time for Al to go on the hunt for tasty zinfandels with a lot of character.

 Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Tortoise Creek Zinfandel, Lodi '19 **1/2 $ VALUE
(A big juicy everyday zin for easy drinking; lots of blackberry and bramble)

Folie à Deux Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley '17 **1/2 WINE OF THE WEEK

(A refined zin, with Dry Creek floral notes plus dark berry and bramble)

Beran Zinfandel, Sonoma County '17 **1/2 $$

(A firm, almost hard zin that is still showing closed; but there's deep flavors)

 
