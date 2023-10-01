As Al Spoler says, you need pink wine to go with the pink September sunsets. Here are some choices we checked out.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money



Castelmauré Vin Gris, Corbieres '22 ** $ VALUE

(Serious rosé, deep fruit with a pleasant streak of bitterness)

Domaine de Paris Rosé, Cotes de Provence '22 **1/2 $ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Classic Provence rosé, bone dry, but flavorful, strawberries, white peaches)

Les Ligériens Rosé d'Anjou '22 ** $ VALUE

(Softer, a little sweeter, more of a sipping wine than a dinner wine)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.